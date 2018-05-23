the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, on Tuesday advised President Muhammadu Buhari to stop lamenting, noting that Nigerians were tired of lamentations.The group’s spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, stated this in an interview with newsmen while commenting on Buhari’s criticism of his predecessors on Tuesday.He asked Buhari to prevail on the National Assembly to work since his party, the All Progressives Congress has the majority in the parliament.“Nigerians are tired of lamentations. He should take the bull by the horns and work. If he is complaining that the National Assembly has not done anything in the last 10 years, what has the executive under him achieved in the last three years? His party has the majority in the National Assembly, why can’t he get the lawmakers to work instead of complaining.“I think we have had enough of complaints. He should take action and do something. Human lives no longer mean anything in the country; people are being killed like fowls,” Odumakin stated.The House of Representatives, while responding to Buhari’s criticism of the National Assembly, asked the President to clarify the portion of his comments.The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Abdulrazak Namdas, said the President’s mention of the National Assembly and that “some members spent 10 years” was not placed in any particular context or suggested that he indicted the legislature for a specific reason.“Mr. President was talking about a former leader, then he veered off to mention the National Assembly.“To us, this requires clarification before we can make a reaction.“We don’t have any reactions to make until the Presidency clarifies what exactly the President is saying about the National Assembly”, Namdas told newsmen.