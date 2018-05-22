The Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee investigating the invasion of the Senate and stealing of the Mace, has summoned former Senate Leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South, and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, APC, Delta Central to appear before it today.

The invitation of both Ndume and Omo-Agege by the committee is for them to explain their alleged roles in the attack of the Senate hallowed chamber on April 18, 2018 and subsequent stealing of the Mace, the symbol of authority.





Both Ndume and Omo-Agege were last Wednesday, invited by the committee to appear as stated in separate letters of invitation sent to them, as they were expected to answer questions on allegations of aiding the invaders who forced their way into the chamber and seized the Senate mace.





Chairman of the committee and Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, APC Kebbi South, issued the summon at the committee meeting.





But the committee could not sit because of the consideration of report of 2018 Appropriation Bill which was considered, read the third time and passed.





Other members of the committee from the Senate are Senators David Umaru (APC Niger East); Gbolahan Dada (APC Ogun West); Shehu Sani (APC Kaduna Central); Sam Anyanwu (PDP Imo East); Rose Oko (PDP Cross River North) and Usman Bayero Nafada (APC Gombe North).





From the House of Representatives, Betty Apiafi is Chairman, while Mark Terse Gbillah, Tobby Okechukwu, Aminu Sani Jaji, Ahmed Yerima, Akinfolarin Mayowa and Oscar Okoro are members.





Saraki had said: “It has been inferred in many quarters that this group of thugs and urchins were led by a serving distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (this) is most despicable and unspeakable requiring appropriate sanctions against perpetrators.”