Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa on Tuesday urged people of the state to devote a substantial part of their time at home today and pray for the progress of the state and the country.Badaru, who made the call during a press conference to mark ‘Democracy Day,’ said the country and its leaders needed fervent prayers to surmount challenges.He pledged that his administration would continue to bring more dividends of democracy to the people.“I will continue to embark on projects that will impact positively on the lives of the citizens.“Today has been declared public holidays to mark Democracy Day for the hard-earned democracy, it is on this note that you have to look back and score us.“I, therefore, urge everybody to use the holiday and pray for us to succeed under the democratic dispensation.“I would like to use this opportunity to thank the people for their support, perseverance and most importantly, their prayers in the last three years.“Their show of love and solidarity has provided the encouragement and energy that we put into steering the affairs of the government to date,” he said.Badaru said that barely two weeks ago, he hosted President Muhammadu Buhari in the state, which gave him the opportunity to compile a concise and detailed achievements of his administration recorded in all key sectors of governance.“We have asked for honest assessment of our scorecard and with recommendations where necessary, in our attempt to ensure participatory governance and carrying everyone along,” he said.