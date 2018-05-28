Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential aspirant for the 2019 election, says Senate President Bukola Saraki will be sent to jail and that Kwara will be “liberated”.

Sowore said this on Friday when he visited Ilorin, Kwara state capital, for a town hall meeting.





Saraki is from Kwara state.





Sowore said the number three citizen had turned himself into a “demigod” in the state.





He told the crowd who received him that he would put an end to the politics of godfatherism in Kwara and Nigeria as a whole if he is voted into power.





Sowore said the country would experience a “revolutionary change” in government by 2019.





“We will ensure that Kwara state is liberated from the hand of political godfather who can’t build good roads, schools and infrastructures,” he said.





“I remember last year, this was the same political godfather, Bukola Saraki, that seized our money, that was meant for the SaharaReporters Civic Media Lab, and brought it to Kwara state.





“This same Saraki went to the court to stop us and sent thugs to beat us after bragging he has all the Judges in Kwara state in his pocket.





“Let me use this opportunity to tell him that the money he seized from us would be refunded soon and will be paid with interest while he goes to jail.”





Sowore further said the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has failed the nation, hence it “should be kicked out”.





According to him, by 2019, “it will no longer be sai Baba but sai Bobo”.





“By next year, we are taking back this country from the hands of the old guards and we would ensure we set its feet on the path of progress,” he said.





“Then, it will no longer be sai Baba but sai Bobo because the country would not be left again in the hands of untrustworthy elders and leaders who have taken us back.





“We are tired of the old people in all the regions of the country mostly the ones who still think in analogue ways and have noting to offer us.”