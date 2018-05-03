 Southern, Middle Belt leaders meet with Saraki, Ekweremadu, others | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Southern, Middle Belt leaders meet with Saraki, Ekweremadu, others

Prominent leaders of the southern and Middle Belt parts of Nigeria are currently meeting with the Senate hierarchy.


They include Chiefs Ayo Adebanjo, Edwin Clark, Obong Victor Attah, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, John Nwodo, and Mr. Yinka Odumakin

Receiving them were President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and several other senators.

A member of the delegation said the meeting would discuss security and elections sequence reshuffle, among others.

