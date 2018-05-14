The Deputy President of the Senate Chief Ike Ekweremadu, weekend said the people of the South-East were making serious efforts to recover from the devastating effects of the three years civil war which ravaged the area.





The lawmaker equally lamented that successive governments did not help matters as they left the infrastructures in the zone in the same critical condition.





Ekweremadu spoke while inspecting federal projects he attracted to Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.





While thanking the contractors their expertise in executing the projects, he said, “moments such as this are our best moments, when we see the transformation of our various communities and we are satisfied that things are going the way we planned.





“We in the South East suffered devastation of the war and successive Federal Governments have neglected our people.





“So, we decided to go to Abuja to change all that and be able to network with our friends in Government to be able to address these infrastructural deficits of the people of the South East.”





Ekweremadu thanked the federal Government for making available funds to commence the projects, adding that each time, “we always liaise with our communities to identify projects that are dearest to them.”





He tasked fellow lawmakers to always remember that the major focus of representation was the welfare of constituents.





The Senator used the opportunity to announce the commencement of a regional project for Udi North, which will connect eight communities comprising of Umulumgbe, Okpatu/ Ahum/ Ukana/ Egede etc.





Ekweremadu frowned at situations where road projects attracted are started midway in the interest of certain stakeholders and directed that all roads attracted by him in Enugu West Senatorial District should start from the beginning of the road to the end.





The Senator said that the roads will open up Economic corridors for the people of the zone, which will integrate the people the more, and expressed satisfaction with the contractors handling the various road projects for working according to the specifications of the contracts.





He said that the Federal Government had approved the award of contract for the 9th mile/Obollo Affor/ Orokam road, which he said will turn the area into an economic hub that will attract enormous economic investment to the area and the entire South East.





Ekweremadu expressed joy on the level of work at the 15 billion Naira Nkwe/ Ezere/ Awgunta/ Obeagu/Mgbidi/Mmaku road attracted by him to Enugu West Senatorial District, remarking that the road was one his greatest accomplishments as a politician.