According to a statement by EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects are Ihoeghian Aghasomwan, Precious Osarumen, Enabulele Osazee Frank, Osahon Scott, Efe Ehieorobo and Peter James.The operation, which was carried out on May 11, 2018 by the Advance Fee Fraud Section of the Commission through a sting operation followed an intelligence report on the activities of the fraudsters.Surveillance was carried out and the identity and location of the fraudsters who had been defrauding innocent citizens both within and outside the country through the internet was identified.On arrest, some of items recovered from the suspects include – one Toyota Camry 2009, 10 laptop computers, 4 ECOWAS International passports, 17 mobile phones, 2 flash drive, HP printer and Certificate of Award of Asian Professional Security Association in favour of Sun Yaje.Also recovered was a traveling bag and air piece check-in bag suggesting Abuja as its destination dated March 19, 2018 labeled with two paper clearance certificate of Custom Controlling Department, International Affairs China, No: 00548 and TDK courier service worldwide express service shipment details with track No: ME103178131.All the hardware and digital devices recovered from the suspects would be subjected to forensic examination.The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.