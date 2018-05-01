All the streets, business outlets, shops, markets and schools in Makurdi the state capital were shut.
Commercial vehicles and motorcycle operators all stayed off the roads which were deserted in compliance with the order.
All the commercial banks that opened for business, carried out skeletal services even as they witnessed low patronage.
The state chairman of CAN, Rev. Akpen Leva who expressed satisfaction with the compliance level said it showed that the Christian family in Benue was one.
He explained that “CAN had ordered the sit at home for all private organizations, including artisans, market women, commercial drivers and other groups except civil servants.
“I am happy with the compliance level, it ushers us into the seven days prayers and fasting session over the herdsmen killings in our state.
“The order did not affect civil servants,” Leva said.
It was however observed that most civil servants in the state took advantage of the order to stay away from their duty posts.
