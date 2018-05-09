Sir Alex Ferguson’s first words after emergency brain surgery, were reportedly on Doncaster Rovers’ result.The legendary Manchester United manager was rushed to hospital after suffering from a brain haemorrhage last weekend.The UK Sun reports he is now out of a coma and talking to his family, who have remained with him in hospital.He is said to have asked his family: “So, how did Doncaster get on?”Ferguson is also said to have joked about attending the Champions League final.The match is between his old rivals Liverpool and Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26.