Legendary Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, is reportedly out of coma.The Daily Mail reports Ferguson has reportedly been sitting up and talking to family and friends, after undergoing emergency surgery.It is claimed that the 76-year-old’s response to treatment has pleased doctors at the Salford Royal Hospital, although they still claim that the Scot will face a long road to recovery.Ferguson’s family and Manchester United are yet to release official information on his health.He underwent emergency surgery after he was rushed by ambulance from his home in Wilmslow, Cheshire on Saturday.The former United boss was taken first to Macclesfield district hospital and then to Salford hospital under a police escort.His family, including his wife Cathy and his son Darren, are at his bedside.