There has been tension in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital as thugs have invaded the venue of the All Progressives Congress governorship election primary holding at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium.WATCH VIDEO BELOW...NigerianEye gathered that while the voting process was going on smoothly and peacefully, some thugs invaded the venue, snatched ballot boxes and disrupted the ongoing voting.The thugs were also left to walk free afterwards despite presence of security.2,408 delegates from the 16 local government areas participated in the primary election.One out of 33 governorship aspirants ahead of the July 14th governorship polls.Two ex-governors of the state, Kayode Fayemi and Segun Oni and three former lawmakers are some of the top contenders of the governorship seat.