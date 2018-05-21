The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, on Monday inaugurated what he described as the upgraded website of his office,Speaking at an event in his office in Abuja, Mustapha put the cost of the upgraded website at N64m.The Federal Government had allocated N65m for the project in the 2017 Budget.“There was a contract in 2017. The figure is in the public domain. It is about N64m, including procurement of laptops, training, consultancy services.“The contract was awarded by the Bureau of Public Procurement in accordance with the Procurement Act,” Mustapha said when he was asked to state the cost of the upgrade.He added, “The functions and responsibilities of this office makes it highly imperative for it to have a functional website that will deliver information about the structure, policy thrust and activities of this administration on a daily basis.“The need to lead MDAs compliance with the dictates of Executive Order 001 on the Ease of Doing Business, particularly relating to the directive to the MDAs to host a functional website formed part of the reasons for this upgrade.“The old OSGF’s website did not reflect the status of the OSGF and was characterised by the following limitations: the technology upon which the website was developed is old, hence limited features; limited security features which made the website prone to hackers; media files such as video clips are hosted on external server which is contrary to government policies; and the website did not comply with the standards of operationalisation of Executive Order 001.”Through the platform, Mustapha said members of the public would request for information from government, submit ideas and lodge complaints.