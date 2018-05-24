Monica Osagie, victim of the sex-for-mark scandal rocking the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, says Richard Akindele, the professor at the centre of the crisis, was her mentor.





Osagie told CNN that she developed a mentor-mentee relationship with Akindele after she helped him edit his book.





She, however, said their relationship went sour after he made sexual advances towards her.





Osagie claimed the professor scored her low in his course as a bait to get her to succumb to his proposal.





“We actually edited the book together,” Osagie said.





“Then, the next thing he told me was, ‘Can you date me?’ I was like, ‘No.’ He was like, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘One, I don’t date lecturers, and secondly, you are more matured than I am.’





“He kept calling me to ask if I was ready to accept his proposal. So, I decided to record our next conversation.”





Osaghie said she has faced criticism since the leaked audio conversation between her and Akindele surfaced online.





“She alleged she was referred to as a “prostitute”.





“A guy came up to me at the bank and said, ‘Is this not the girl who harassed a lecturer?’ and he called me a prostitute,” she said.





“The security guard then had to push me away to go withdraw my money inside the bank.”

Osage, however, said rather than bow to intimidation, she is happy that she voiced out her experience.





“There is no work or … education that is worth your dignity, I will keep saying that,” she said.





“I am actually happy I came out. I am helping many ladies that have gone through the same thing I have gone through, and most of them can’t talk about it.





“They are scared of coming out in public. But I know it happens everywhere, not just in Nigeria.





“For me, speaking up will bring more women to speak and eradicate what is happening around young women and older men.”





Akindele reportedly refused to comment on the matter when he was reached.

“I have nothing to say until the university has concluded their investigation,” he was quoted to have said.





An investigative panel set up by the institution to probe the case has suspended the professor indefinitely.





Akindele went into hiding after the audio went viral on social media.





The father of three daughters is an Anglican priest.