Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola has said that his administration’s first term coinciding with the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)-led federal government between 2010 and 2015, remains his only regret as governor.Aregbesola, who described the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan as the worst in the history of Nigeria, said “the only regret I have is that my administration coincided with the PDP led administration.”Speaking during the fourth edition of Ogbeni Till Daybreak, he explained: “As a matter of fact, PDP superintended the most irresponsible government in Nigeria.“If I have had the opportunity of working with a serious government at the federal level between 2011 and 2015, Osun would have been an eldorado.”The governor expressed commitment to his resolve to complete all his projects before the end of his tenure in November.Aregbesola, who told the audience that he has surpassed his predecessors in the area of infrastructural development, said the quality of the interchange bridge built by his administration at Gbongan along the Ibadan -Ilesa express way would remain one of the best in the country.According to him, such a project could only be found in metropolitan cities like Abuja, Lagos, Kano, and Port-Harcourt.