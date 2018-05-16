The Senator representing Delta Central, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Wednesday resumed duties at the Senate chamber following his victory at the law court on his suspension..Omo-Agege walked into the chamber alongside some of his colleagues and signed the attendance register.He momentarily left the chamber before returning once again to participate in the plenary session presided over by the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki.The Delta Central lawmaker had on Monday hinted that he would resume duties.The Senate also said that it would not prevent him from attending sittings since he had obtained a court order nullifying his suspension.The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had last Thursday, voided the suspension of Omo-Agege by the Senate.The court, in a judgment delivered by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, held that the reason the Senate gave for Omo-Agege suspension for 90 legislative days, was unconstitutional.The court further noted that the Ethics and Privileges Committee of the Senate recommended that Omo-Agege should be suspended to punish him for instituting legal action against the legislative house.Read Also: Omo-Agege attends Senate plenaryThe court held that while the Senate has the powers to sanction its erring members to protect its integrity, no institution or authority has the powers to strip any citizen his right of access to the court.Justice Dimgba further noted that whereas sections 67(4) of the Senate Standing Rules 2014 and section 21(2) of the Legislative Houses Powers and Privileges Act, okayed the suspension of any erring lawmakers for 14 legislative days, the Senate went ahead and handed Omo-Agege 90 days suspension.“The suspension of the plaintiff for 90 days is ultra-vires of powers of the 1st defendant (Senate). .Any suspension of member of the Senate that exceeds 14 days is null and void and unconstitutional”.erThe court ordered the Senate to recall the plaintiff immediately and equally pay him any salary or allowance that accrued to him within the period he was illegally suspended.