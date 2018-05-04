Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central district in the National Assembly has questioned the tag placed on Nigeria as a ‘fantastically’ or ‘massively’ corrupt country because of few corrupt people on his twitter page.





The senator stated that millions of Nigerians are living honest lives, have not invaded any other country and does not see any reason why Nigerians should be described in such generic manner.





The civil rights activist also questioned the acceptance by Nigerians.





It would be recalled that sometime in 2016, former British Prime Minister David Cameron described Nigeria as “fantastically corrupt” in a conversation with Queen Elizabeth.





Read his tweet below:





We are a nation of 180 million people. ‘Tiny Few’ are corrupt while millions are living their honest lives & we have never invaded & plunder other nations; yet we accepted to be called ‘fantastically’ or ‘massively’ corrupt country. Our fathers gave us names & now others do.





— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani)