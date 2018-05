The lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ovie Omo-Agege has reacted to a High Court judgement that nullified his suspension from the Senate.





He described the development as a victory for democracy.









Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court gave the ruling nullifying the suspension on Thursday.





In a statement by his media aide, Efe Duku, Mr Omo-Agege said the victory is not only for him but for the need to ensure that constitution is duly followed by all institutions in Nigeria.





The statement reads, “Today’s judgment by Hon. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba rightly nullifying the suspension of the Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is consistent with our firm position that the Senate as a foremost national institution should live consistently by example and set the pace in legislative best practices. We are grateful to His Lordship, and indeed the entire judiciary, for affirming once again that ours is a democracy guided by the rule of law and constitutionality.





“We want the good people of this great nation to appreciate this victory for what it is. It is not a victory against the Senate, as there is no war against that great institution. Rather, given his fine understanding of the law, Sen. Omo-Agege believes that there are rare moments that demand the intervention of our courts to enrich the law and our constitutional experience.





“Today’s positive judgement is therefore not necessarily for or about him as an individual. It is about ensuring that no lawmaker is removed arbitrarily from serving his or her people. It is about ensuring that constitutionality, legality, good conscience and due process are the cornerstones of public leadership actions and decisions.