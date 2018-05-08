The Senate on Tuesday announced the receipt of a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation of seven-member Governing Board of Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation(NDIC).President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, read the letter conveying the request, dated March 27, 2018, signed by Buhari.“In compliance with Section 5(4) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, 2006, it is my pleasure to forward the underlisted nominees for confirmation as Chairman and members of the Board of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation.“Their CVs are attached herewith. It is my hope that the Distinguished Senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner,” the letter stated.The nominees are Olabode Mustapha from Ogun, who will be chairman. Members are Alhaji Garba Buba from Bauchi, Bello Garba from Sokoto, Brig.-Gen. Josef Okoloagu (retd) from Enugu.Others are Mustapha Mudashiru (Kwara), Festus Keyamo (Delta) and Adewale Adeleke (Ondo).Similarly, a letter requesting the confirmation of Attahiru Madami as a Resident Electoral Commissioner to represent Niger at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was also received by the Senate.