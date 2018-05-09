The Senate has gone into close door session over the Inspector General of Police’s failure to honour its invitation.





The close door session followed a motion by Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, which was seconded by Isah Hamman Misau.





Before the motion was adopted, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe described the situation as insulting to the Senate and President Buhari, insisting that drastic action must be taken.





Abaribe said, other public officers would snub the parliament in future if the IGP is allowed to go scot-free.





“Mr. President, distinguished Colleagues, I don’t see any public officer honouring our invitation if what is happening is allowed. I hereby submit that we break into close door to deal with the situation.”





Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki immediately ordered for close door after the motion was supported through a voice vote.