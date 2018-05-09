The senate has declared Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), as an enemy of democracy, saying he is not fit to hold any public office.





Idris failed to appear before the senate for the third time on Wednesday and this prompted the lawmakers to go into a closed-door session to consider the next line of action.





The IGP was expected to appear before the senate over the growing security concerns in the country and the case of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west.





The closed-door session lasted for about 50 minutes.





After the session, Senate President Bukola Saraki said the “persistent refusal” of the IGP to appear before the upper legislative chamber is a great danger to the country’s democracy.





“The senate in a closed session deliberated on the non-appearance of the IGP to the senate to the plenary after a series of invitation,” Saraki said.





“The senate noted that this has been a gross disrespect to our constituted authority and to also know that his earlier refusal to appear before investigative committee was overruled by competent court of jurisdiction just in April this year.





“The senate therefore view this persistent refusal is a great danger to our democracy and hence the senate resolved to declare IGP as an enemy of democracy and not fit to rule any public office within and outside Nigeria.”





The senate president mandated Ahmed Lawan, senate leader, to “look into the matter for further necessary action.”