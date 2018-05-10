The Divisional Police Officer in the National Assembly, CSP Sulu-Gambari Abdul, has blamed the April 18 invasion of the Senate and removal of its mace by hoodlums on internal conspiracy.

Abdul made this claim during an investigative hearing into the incident by joint ad hoc committee investigating the incident.





According to him, what happened at the National Assembly was an act of internal conspiracy among some security agencies and some lawmakers.





“There should be cooperation between security agencies and the lawmakers but, in this case, the attack came from the roof as the senators are not helping security matters.





“On April 16, there was hint that a group planned to invade the National Assembly and disrupt activities, which called for a build-up of security with two units of mobile police mobilised to the complex.





“However, on April 18, at about 11am, my attention was drawn to a group protesting at the gate, and, while I moved to address the group, I was informed that some people were running away with the mace.





“I signalled all the entry points that nobody drives in or out but three men approached me identifying themselves as security operatives and requested to be allowed to go.





“The strain of blood on their clothes made me suspicious and I ordered their arrest.





“In all, six people were arrested same day and handed over to the Force Headquarters alongside charms recovered from them.





“In addition, an unmarked Prado jeep and a Toyota Hilux were impounded and they are with the police.





“It was later that I observed that the protest was a diversionary attention to move me out and that the protesters were same group with those who attacked,’’ Abdul said.





He said there was no communication from the National Assembly’s Sergeant-At-Arms during the invasion by the thugs.





Earlier, the Sergeant-At-Arms, Mr Brighton Danwalex, had said that reports from investigation after the incident revealed that Senator Ali Ndume instructed men assigned to protect the mace not to touch it during the invasion.





According to him, it was wrong for them to take orders from Ndume.





“Security men are having challenges with some legislators because they don’t want to follow checks,’’ he added.





Danwalex said security men were overpowered due to lack of security gadgets to enhance operational capacity.





“There is no functional walkie-talkie; we would have alerted all the exit points.





“The CCTV is not functioning and there is only one operational patrol vehicle and the entrance into the White House requires biometric doors,’’ he said.