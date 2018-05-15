Security was beefed up at the national assembly on Monday ahead of the expected resumption of Ovie Omo-Agege, a senator from Delta state.





On Thursday, a high court in Abuja nullified Omo-Agege’s suspension by the senate.





Strengthening of security arrangement at the complex, especially around the senate chambers is to forestall likely security breach as recorded on April 18, when suspected hoodlums invaded the chambers and made away with the mace.





The incident which occurred while plenary was ongoing was linked to Omo-Agege, who defied the suspension order on him and attended the proceedings, accompanied by some strange fellows.





Apart from full security detail in the red chamber on Monday, police officers were seen at the lobby, a development that is unusual on a non-sitting day.





Sergeants-at-arms were also seen in clusters discussing in hush tones, and apparently perfecting the security beef-up.





NAN quoyed some staff of the assembly as saying the development was not unconnected with the expected return of Omo-Agege to the chamber on Tuesday after the court judgment in his favour.





They confirmed that the move to check likely break down of law and order as experienced when the mace was forcefully taken away.





Omo-Agege had gone to court to challenge his 90 legislative days suspension by the senate and the court in its ruling declared the action unconstitutional, saying that the senate could not suspend a member beyond 12 days .





His suspension was based on is comment that amendment to section 25 of the electoral act, 2010 (as amended), bordering on reordering of elections sequence was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.