National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has decried the “arrest, harassment and intimidation” of members of the opposition.





Secondus, in a chat with journalists on Monday in Abuja, also condemned treatment of some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





He said: “We are not in the military era. Look at how Sen. Dino Malaye was also treated. A senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should be treated with all amount of civility.





“We believe that if he has done anything wrong, let him be taken to court in a good manner and not like a common criminal.





“So, you can see that more of things like this will be coming to the opposition; if they could treat their own person like this.





“Remember when we raised alarm of the conspiracy theory of the All Progressives Congress (APC)? You know what is happening to distinguished Sen. Shehu Sani.





“He has been framed up and quite a number of people, they just pick them and label them.





“That is not going to resolve the problem; don’t turn Nigeria into a police state, everybody is living in fear as if we are in military regime”.