The Social Democratic Party, SDP, Osun state chapter, has confirmed that Senator Iyiola Omisore is a card carrying member of the party.

The party leadership also confirmed that Omisore is one of the four aspirants vying for the governorship seat under the party.





Omisore recently announced his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





At the formal inauguration of Local Government Steering Committee of the party in Osogbo, the state capital, yesterday, the state chairman, Ishola Ademola, said Omisore’s membership had been authenticated.





He disclosed the former Osun deputy governor has met all obligations required of him to qualify as a member of the SDP at both the ward, Local and State Level.





He said: “The Social Democratic party is guided by the principles of fair play and justice while discipline is our watchword. The door of our party is open to all and i want to assure everyone that all members will be treated as equals.





“The party would not discriminate against any member or malign any group of peraons in the activities of the party.





“On this note, I have to say that senator Iyiola Omisore is a card-carrying member of our party SDP. I know he has registered at his ward level in Ife and he is one the four aspirants vying to be the flag bearer of our party to contest the Governorship elections, “he stressed.





“Our party is open to all, anyone who feels aggrieved in any party whether, APC, PDP, Labour or anywhere can team up with us. We will accept them and we are sure of victory at the polls.”