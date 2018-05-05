Scores of members of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) on Saturday escaped death during a carnival celebration at the orientation camp at Okada in Ovia North East local government area.The roof of the lecture pavilion the corps members took shelter in during a heavy downpour collapsed on them.Witnesses said the incident shocked officials of NYSC who quickly mobilised for the rescue of the trapped victims.The witness said no death was recorded as all the trapped victims were rescued with bruises and injuries.Those with minor injuries were said to have been taken to the NYSC camp clinic while others were taken to the Igbinedion Teaching Hospital.An official of the NYSC who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident and said all the victims were rescued.