Senate President Bukola Saraki has assured Ibrahim Magu, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), that he is with him in the fight against corruption.





Saraki said this on Tuesday while speaking with journalists after a tour the new headquarters of the commission in Jabi, Abuja.





Saraki said he would continue to support efforts to build and strengthen the country’s institutions irrespective of any differences.





“If we are going to build a better society in our country, one of the main things we must tackle is the issue of corruption and how we can do that is by strengthening these institutions,” Saraki said.





“My presence here is to say that whatever we do in our job, the most important thing is that we all represent institutions and we must work and see that it is in the interest of the country.





“So my presence here is, after a building like this where the national assembly has played a great role, it must be my responsibility to see how the money was spent and I can see that that has been done properly and we should continue to work together to see that that goes well for the entire country.





“If you look at most projects in Abuja, I don’t think any project like this has been well-funded and that shows that despite all the noise you will hear, the national assembly has supported where it matters because this is where it matters and I think we have done that.





“If you look at what has been achieved in the last two and half years in putting this building up and bringing it to completion, I think it is a remarkable achievement. I have a responsibility and a role as the head of the legislature. I have responsibility and my responsibility is beyond whatever issues.





“We might disagree on what those right things are but at the end of the, we must ensure that we build institutions, we support institutions and do what is right and we must continue to do that.





“Unfortunately, I will not be here on Tuesday because I will be sitting and that is why I said I must come and see it. A project as huge as this that the national assembly has supported is worth seeing.”