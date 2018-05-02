Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has reacted to the decision of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, to turn down the Upper Chambers’ invitation for the second time.





Saraki stated that President Muhammadu Buhari, “will not condone it”, noting that no IGP has ever snubbed the Senate’s summon since Nigeria returned to democracy.





“I don’t want us to labour too much on this issue. Being the Upper Chamber, at times, we must show maturity and statesmanship. Anybody who knows, knows that this action cannot be right. We are not a Senate in Committee. We are a Senate in plenary.





“The IG has said that he cannot come. He wants to delegate it to a junior to come. Since we returned to democracy, there has been no IG that has refused to come. He is doing this and this is a threat to our democracy. It is not only to us, it is also to the President.





“The President told him to go to Benue, and he refused to go.

His immediate boss, the Vice-President is a SAN. I know that he will not condone this. Also, Mr. President will not condone this.





“The Leader of the Senate and the Chairman of Police should engage with the Executive. There are powers that we can exercise.





“This year alone, there have been over 500 or 600 deaths. The man who has the power to stop this has not come to brief the representatives of the people,” Saraki said.