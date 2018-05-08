Senate President Bukola Saraki says the upper legislative chamber will do its best on security despite the non-cooperation of the police.





Saraki said this on Tuesday after Tijani Kaura, senator representing Zamfara north, drew the attention of the lawmakers to recent killings in his state.





Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), has failed to honour the invitation of the senate twice over growing security concerns in the country.





Saraki described the case of fresh killings in Zamfara as unfortunate.





“Again it is unfortunate of the incident in Zamfara which is on a daily basis. It is of great concern to us,” he said.





“We at the national assembly, we must play our role to see what we can do to tackle this insecurity issue. It is unfortunate as we said last time we expected the IGP here, we have given him again till Wednesday to come here so that we can truly engage and address these problems we are facing today in the country.





“We saw what happened in Kaduna state some days ago and now it is Zamfara. We will do our best despite the level of lack of cooperation but we must play our role and I can assure you that we would do something to bring a change and make this country more secure.”





Saraki directed that the report on the mace invasion incident should be sent to the ethics committee to come up with recommendations.





“Following the incident of the mace invasion in the senate, one of the resolutions was that the management would do a report to fill roles that were played and what led to the invasion,” the senate president said.





“The report has been ready and submitted and I think the report should go to the committee on ethics for them to review it and make their recommendations to us.”