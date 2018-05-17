President Muhammadu Buhari has informed the Super Eagles of Nigeria that qualifying from Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup was no longer acceptable.He wants the team to aim at winning the World Cup trophy.Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, who made the declaration, also charged other African teams not to have low ambitions.He stated that funding would not be an issue for the Super Eagles team.“Nigeria should do well, do very well at the World Cup. You know our target used to be qualifying for the second round. Then at a time, the target of Africa was getting to the quarterfinal.“I think we should be more ambitious this time, let’s go as far as we can get and if we can win, why not, but let us not have low ambition.“Funds should not be a problem as long as everything is put in place timeously. Those who should make the request should make it in good time. If everything is done when it should be done, there should be no problem,” he told sportswritersNigeria’s best outing at the World Cup was finishing at the round of 16 three times in five appearances.Last Monday, Coach Rohr has released a 30-man provisional squad for the World Cup, as the Super Eagles prepare to play Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in the group stage when the competition starts in June.