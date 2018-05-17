Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Super Eagles will meet President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja on May 29.May 29, being Democracy Day in Nigeria the Eagles will be using the D-day to get the presidential royal blessing.The three-time African Champions under the tutelge of German Coach Gernot Rohr will fly to Abuja after a scheduled friendly with DR Congo in Port Harcourt on May 28.According Rohr, the Super Eagles will open the World Cup final selection training camp on May 22 and the 30-players invited are expected to be in camp.“NFF have made provision for seamless logistics for the team all support officials including the assistant technical handlers and we would all be meeting with the Mr. President for his words for the national team,” Rohr said.Two days after the Democracy Day Eagles will fly out to London for its high-profile World Cup warm-up against England on June 2 and expected to announce the final 23-man squad for on June 4.Rohr further explained that Nigeria will depart for Russia on June 11, five days before their opening Group D match against Croatia.