It’s the most anticipated wedding of the year: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Friday that Prince Charles will walk Markle down the aisle, at least part of the way.





Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby presided over the ceremony.





Collectively all of those gathered in St. George’s Chapel vowed to support the new royal couple, before Welby gave a prayer.





Lady Jane Fellowes, the sister of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, then gave a reading of “The Song of Solomon.”





Presiding Bishop of the American Anglican Church Michael Curry then delivered an address, quoting Martin Luther King Jr., on “the power of love.”





“Don’t under estimate it,” he told those gathered in the chapel.





After his reading, Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir gave a rendition of the pop classic “Stand by Me.”





Welby then had Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange their marriage vows, followed by the exchange of rings.





Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland departs for her wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry, in Taplow, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Meghan’s ring is made of extremely rare Welsh gold, in line with long-standing royal tradition. Harry’s is platinum.





“I therefore proclaim that they are husband and wife,” came Welby’s proclamation following the exchange of rings.





Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland was the first front-row guest to arrive at St. George’s Chapel for her daughter’s wedding, followed quickly by a car carrying Prince Harry’s father Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles.





Queen Elizabeth II then pulled up in a Rolls Royce with husband Prince Philip. The monarch quickly took her place inside the chapel.





Meghan Markle was on her way in a convoy of limousines, driving down The Long Walk, with a number of young pageboys and bridesmaids. Before she pulled up, Prince William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrived with others.





Prince Harry showed up for his wedding to Meghan Markle, stepping out of a black van in front of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle — WITH his trademark (of late) beard in tact.





His decision to keep the royal whiskers while wearing his military uniform breaks with British military tradition — and loses “CBS This Morning” co-host Norah O’Donnell a $500 bet with Gayle King. The proceeds are to go to charity.





CBS News correspondent Mark Phillips spoke to some of the people who have staked out positions on the sidewalk near Windsor Castle, eager to catch a glimpse of the royal couple as they roll out of the castle grounds for a carriage ride around the town immediately after the ceremony.





As one woman told Phillips, it was a cold and uncomfortable night, but worth it to witness history.





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Queen Elizabeth II bestowed new royal titles early Saturday on her grandson Prince Harry and his bride-soon-to-be Meghan Markle. The couple will henceforth be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.





“The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex,” the queen said in an official statement released by the palace.





Markle will become the first ever Duchess of Sussex. The title of Duke of Sussex was vacant, and had been regarded as the most likely choice for Prince Harry.





The only previous Duke of Sussex (Duke of Sussex, Prince Augustus Frederick, the sixth son of King George III and Queen Charlotte) was married twice but neither of his marriages was approved by his father, George III, meaning they were considered unlawful — thus no previous Duchess. Prince Frederick died in 1843.



