With a distinguished audience of 600 guests at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle and millions of people watching worldwide, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle yesterday exchanged vows to be husband and wife.Notable wedding attendees included Winfrey Oprah, Serena Williams, James Blunt, Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham and George and Amal Clooney.Markle wore an elegant silk dress by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy with three-quarter-length sleeves, an open bateau neckline and Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara. Prince Harry looked handsome in full military dress.Markle was escorted to Windsor Castle by her mother, Doria Ragland. Prince Charles walked the former actress down the aisle, as her father, Thomas Markle, was too ill to attend the ceremony.Markle then joined Harry at the altar, where he took a moment to tell Markle “You look amazing” and hearts all over the world melted:The sweet ceremony included so many highlights, including a reading from the late Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, and a rousing sermon from Bishop Michael Curry which he included quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.People also loved Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir singing “Stand By Me:”After the wedding, Harry and Meghan stepped out to acknowledge the 200 representatives in attendance from charities that Harry supports. The crowds went WILD when the two kissed.From there, the newlyweds took a carriage ride around Windsor Town that lasted about 25 minutes.Following the ride, the newlyweds attended a lunched reception at St. George’s Hall hosted by the queenMarkle and Harry officially announced their engagement on Nov. 27. They began seeing each other in 2016 after a friend set them up on a blind date.