Football legend, Ronaldinho is to marry two women at the same time.The Brazilian will tie the knot in August with his pair of “fiancees”, Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza.Ronaldinho asked both their hands in marriage in January last year and gave both engagement rings, Brazilian columnist Leo Dias said.The two women have been living “harmoniously” with the former Barcelona star since December at his £5million Rio de Janeiro mansion.Ronaldinho started dating Beatriz in 2016, but continued his relationship with Priscilla, which began several years earlier.Both lovers reportedly receive an “allowance” of around £1,500 from the footballer to spend as they wish.He will marry the two women at a private ceremony inside the Santa Monica condominium, in the upmarket Barra da Tijuca district in Rio, where he has lived since 2015, according to the columnist, from Brazil’s O Dia newspaper.The star’s sister, Deisi, who is against her brother’s polygamy, has already said she won’t be attending, according to Dias.Brazilian singer, Jorge Vercillo, who is Ronaldinho’s neighbour, has reportedly been confirmed to be responsible for the wedding music and one of many celebrity friends who will be attending the nuptials.Both Priscilla and Beatriz are from Belo Horizonte, the city where the footballer played with Atletico Mineiro, leading the club to its first Copa Libertadores title in 2012.