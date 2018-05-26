Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has spoken on the chances of Kano Pillars forward, Junior Lokosa and Crotone of Italy star, Simy Nwankwo, making his final 23-man squad to the 2018 World Cup.Rohr said the two players are in line to play against Congo in Monday’s friendly game against the Democratic Republic of Congo.The German rated the chances of Simy, who ended the season with seven goals for relegated Serie A side‎ Crotone, as 50-50.However, he was non-committal about chances of Lokosa making the squad.“Simy is 50-50 to go to the World Cup, but he and Junior [Lokosa] will play on Monday.“They will get a chance to show us what they can do, and get a chance to go to the World Cup,” Rohr said at yesterday’s session with the media.On Lokosa specificialy, Rohr added: “Even if he does not go, he is training well with the team and the experience will help him in his club.”