The May 5 ward congress and May 12 local government congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state have been cancelled.





The factions led by Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, and Magnus Abe, senator representing Rivers south-east, had clashed over the congresses.





While Amaechi said the exercise went smoothly, Abe insisted that the process was hijacked.





He even headed to the court to get an injunction to stop the May 12 local government congress from holding but the other faction went ahead with the exercise.





But the leadership of the party has rescheduled the congresses to May 19 and May 20.





John Odigie-Oyegun, the party’s national chairman and Muiz Banire, its national legal adviser, said the decision to reschedule the congresses was taken after due consideration with major stakeholders.





“Consequently, and after considering the logistics involved, the party hereby directs as follows: that the new Rivers state Ward Congress is hereby fixed for Saturday, May 19, and local government congress for May, 20,” read a statement by the party.





“Party members who had paid but were unable to collect forms for the ward congress, should immediately proceed to the party’s state secretary or its administrative secretary to collect the required form, fill and submit same.”





The statement also waived bank payments for those who may want to participate or contest in the local government and state congresses.





“Instead, cash payment maybe made to the Rivers state secretary or our party state administrative secretary,”the statement said.





It urged party members to remain steadfast in the face of its “current travails” in the state and said the party shall overcome.





The statement said appeal panels each had been constituted forward, local government and state congresses at the state secretariat.





The statement also said that filing of appeal that may arise from the ward congress if any, would be from 3pm on May 19, while filing of appeal from the local government congress would be on May 20.