Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that never again will unscrupulous politicians be allowed to shut down courts in the state as the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi did for three years.In a state broadcast on Friday, Governor Wike commended Rivers Youths for resisting the Police and the APC faction loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who planned to shut down the State High Court over a suit filed by a rival faction.He said: “We have said in many clear terms that never again will unscrupulous politicians shut our courts for business as they did three years ago and the youths have reaffirmed that this commitment can never be in vain.“However, while we revel in today’s victory over evil, we must not lower our guards. We should be prepared for more political battles in the days and months ahead, even as I urge our people to be law-abiding and avoid the temptations of taking the laws into your hands.”The governor warned those whose stock in trade is to continually cause trouble, endanger the peace of the state and task the patience of the people, that there is limit to everything.He said: “ I wish to reassure Rivers people, once again of our commitment to protect our democratic institutions from those who do not mean well for the progress of our State. As we continue to take our State on a path to sustainable peace and irreversible progress may God protect us from our enemies and crown our efforts with success.”He blamed the invasion of the Rivers State Judiciary on the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad and a faction of the All Progressives Congress, loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.“Today, 11 th May 2018, operatives of the Federal Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) invaded the State High Court complex, Port Harcourt, blocked all entrances and for hours, prevented judicial workers, judges, litigants and lawyers from gaining access into their offices and courtrooms to carryout their judicial duties and businesses.“ While the siege lasted, organized hoodlums from a faction of the State’s All Peoples Congress (APC) loyal to the Minister of Transport Rt. 