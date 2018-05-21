Importation of fairly used electronics and technological devices has been linked to increase in cases of cancer, diabetes and other immuno-cardiovascular diseases in Nigeria.This is just as a recent research showed that the country generates 1.1million tonnes of electronic waste annually, with 40 percent produced in Lagos.Electronic wastes, mostly generated from dead electronics, fridges, mobile phones and computers are said to contain highly toxic substances, which contaminate the air, water and the ecosystem.Urging Nigerians to stop hoarding unused electronic devices as well as avoid buying imported fairly used electronics, a firm, E-Terra Technologies Limited said it has taken its campaign on proper disposal of e-waste to universities and communities across the country.It said it has also partnered the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to ensure e-waste generated do not constitute health hazards to residents.Giving the seriousness of the e-waste crisis, the firm said a monthly community engagement campaign has been introduced, adding that training on proper management for informal handlers of electronic gadgets would be introduced.According to E-Terra’s the Managing Director, Ifeanyi Ochomnogor, plans have been concluded for the country’s maiden waste recycling exposition, slated for May 24 in Lagos.At the exposition, Ochomnogor said efforts of some government agencies, partners and clients, who have shared in its vision to address the worsening environmental, health and financial problems caused by improper e-waste management would be recognised.According to him, Nigeria has the best machinery on proper data destruction, assuring that there would be no information leakages.“Giving the progress that the world is making in technology advancement, same progress and innovation should be done to ensure sustainable e-waste management and protection users.“From statistics, Nigeria generates at least 1.1m tons of e-waste annually and 40 percent is generated in Lagos. So, the issue now is turning these e-waste from the toxins they are to avenues for wealth creation. That is why we are calling on people to bring out all unused electronics.”