To completely stamp out corruption from the polity, the House of Representatives on Financial Crimes has advocated for the establishment of anti-corruption agencies by the various state governments.Chairman, of the committee, Hon. Kayode Oladele (APC, Ogun) dropped the idea during a visit by participants of the first certificate course in corruption prevention of the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.According to him, the anti-corruption fight should be taken to the grassroots for proper resultsOladele also urged other states to emulate Kano State, which has since established a public complaints and anti-corruption commission.He said “Corruption is a global phenomenon, and the laws we have in Nigeria on corruption are international laws. We now see that even some state governments have taken the issue of anti-corruption seriously. It’s important that state governments educate their people on this.“I want to commend the Kano State Government for establishing the agency. We urge other states to establish such agencies. If you look at what we’re currently doing, it’s about prevention.“It’s often said that when you fight corruption, it fights back. What it simply means is that agents ofcorruption are more potent than the agents of anti-corruption.“You should also have the leadership that is wiling politically to fight corruption, and the government of the day has that kind of leader. If not, why are we just having the first set of the participants when ICPC was established more than 10 years ago?”Earlier, the Deputy Provost of ACAN, Kayode Adedoye, said the visit was part of the programmes meant to educate the participants on corruption prevention.