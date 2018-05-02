Former presidential aide on Wednesday lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, for claiming that ex President Goodluck Jonathan planned to sack federal civil servants.





“That his name is Garba does not mean he should spew Garbage”, he retorted.





Omokri, in a statement, said Nigerians were by now used to lies from Shehu, “whose latest lie prior to this, was to claim that President Muhammadu Buhari is the first African President to be received by US President, Donald Trump, at the White House”.





Omokri said: “We realize that having nothing to boast of by way of achievements in job creation, the ever reactionary Buhari administration has come up with a revisionist plan to blame all its failings on former President Jonathan, but Nigerians have seen through this hollowness.





“The fact remains that according to the government owned and controlled Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, 10 million Nigerians have lost their jobs in the last three years of the Buhari government.





“It should be noted that these were jobs created by the Jonathan administration through innovative policies like the Local Content Law, Youth With Innovation in Nigeria (YouWIN) scheme and the Graduate Internship Scheme (GIS).





“Also, by building 165 Almajiri schools all over northern Nigeria and 14 new federal universities built nationwide and the over 500 schools that were renovated via the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), the Jonathan government put hundreds of thousands of youths to work which stimulated the economy and contributed to GDP growth.





“Then President Jonathan proved that Nigerian youths are not ‘lazy’ by putting them to work. Sadly, Nigerian youths cannot day the same of the current leadership.





“Nigerian workers may also remember that it was former President Jonathan who on March 16, 2011 increased the National Minimum Wage to ₦18,000 and extended the pay rise to the military and paramilitary services, even as he increased the allowance of members of the National Youth Service Corp to ₦19,800 monthly.





“It is indeed wicked for the Buhari administration to now turn around and accuse a man who created the most jobs in Nigeria’s history of wanting to sack workers.





“My advise to Garba Shehu is to focus on telling Nigerians what his boss has achieved after three years in office instead of casting blame on others.





“For instance, huge sums of money have been offered to anyone who can name even one project initiated, started and completed by the Buhari administration in the last three years.





“This blame game has gone on for too long. Just yesterday (April 30, 2018), President Buhari blamed Muammar Gaddafi for the spate of herdsmen killings.





“Buhari controls the, Army, Air Force, Navy, Police, DSS, DIA, NIA and Civil Defense, yet he still blames a dead Gaddafi for herdsmen killings. If Buhari can appoint dead men into boards, I guess he should also be allowed to blame a dead man for bringing killers on board.





“It only remains for President Buhari to blame Idi Amin, Sadam Hussein, Hitler, Stalin, Pol Pot, Hosni Mubarak, Said Bare, Pinochet, Manuel Noriega, Nicolae Ceausescu, Benito Mussolini, Ferdinand Marcos, Samuel Doe, Charles Taylor and any other brutal dictator that catches his fancy!





“Nigerian workers are warned that if they re-elect a man who lost 10 million jobs in just three years, by the time he is finished with Nigeria, the only jobs remaining in the country would be the job of blaming others for the problems caused by President Buhari.”