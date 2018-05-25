There are indications that the much anticipated fast pace of work on the $1.5bn Lagos-Ibadan rail project may not be achieved, at least for now, as the contractor handling the standard gauge line, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, has complained that the rains and other natural elements are slowing it down.The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this on Thursday while speaking with journalists after his monthly meeting with representatives of the contractor and inspection tour of the project at Akere town, Ogun State.He, however, said an agreement was made with the CCECC team to complete two bridges and 11 kilometres of track laying by June 28.Amaechi stated, “Concerning the rainfall that is here, the (CCECC) engineers are not quite comfortable with it. But they will do everything technically possible to meet up with the December deadline.“When they were battling to explain to us about the 2018 December completion date, their worry is not the speed of work. Their worry is that natural elements will slow them down.”The minister, however, said some progress was being made with the project, adding, “The next meeting will take place in Ibadan so that we can also access what has been done from Abeokuta to Ibadan.”Amaechi also spoke on what had been achieved with the hindrances being encountered at the Lagos end of the project, saying, “We are almost nearly resolving the issue of oil and gas pipelines. For the water pipes, the Lagos State Government will come back to us in the next two weeks with a permanent solution.“We have our own solutions, but the Lagos State Government thinks the solutions can be expanded further. So, they are coming forward with their own expanded solution in the next two weeks.”