Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has explained why the Inspector General of police, Ibrahim Idris failed to honour summons by Nigerian senate.





Omokri, reacting to a viral video of IGP,Ibrahim Idris, struggling to read a speech in Kano said IGP Idris ignored senate summons due to his inability to read and understand English language.





In the viral video, IGP who visited Kano on Monday to commission the Police Technical Intelligence unit in the State stammered severally as he struggled to pronounce his words.





Reacting, the former presidential aide on his Twitter page said IGP Idris is not qualified for his position, noting that his deficiency led Nigeria to its present state.





“Now we know the real reason why the Inspector General of Police failed to honour the @NGRSenate summons.





“The poor man didn’t want to expose his inability to read and understand in the English language. IGP who cant read a speech and President who thinks West Germany still exists!





“Other than being the Kano Commissioner of Police that delivered the incredible 2015 elections results where Buhari got 1,903,999, what are Ibrahim Kpotum Idris’ qualifications for the job of Inspector General of Police when he finds it challenging reading & understanding English?





“The case of IGP Ibrahim Kpotum Idris is a lesson on why a Commissioner of Police should not be promoted over more capable seniors and made Inspector General of Police. He is obviously unqualified for the job. It‘s this type of nepotism that has brought Nigeria to this sorry level,” Omokri wrote.