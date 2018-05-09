







Real Madrid will visit Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday night to take on Sevilla in their outstanding game of the Spanish la liga.





The Madrid side will be without the services if their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in the encountered.





Their last outing against Barcelona in the traditional El classic at Camp Nou ended in a 2-2 scoreline which saw the two sides share the spoils at the end of both intervals. The reigning European champions were unable to end rivals Barcelona’s unbeaten stint in the La Liga on Sunday despite playing a full interval against 10 men at Camp Nou.





Cristiano Ronaldo suffered an injury scare in the game against Barcelona which prompted Real Boss Zidane to replace him at the beginning of the second interval with Marcos Asensio. Zidane and the club have confirmed that the injury is not serious but have decided to give him time to rest and recover his fitness. Although different soccer predications , suggest that the rest is because of champions league final. Gareth Bale foul in the first interval led to his suspension. The Welsh attacker was on target in the 2-2 draw in the weekend but was also on the booking list for a wreck-less foul on Nelson Samedo in the second interval.





The unavailability of the two attackers will certainly mean that Zidane might definitely reshuffle his squad at Sevilla with the likes of Isco, Vasquez and Mayoral expected to feature in the fixture. Zidane might also make changes at the back as Daniel Carvajal remains on the sidelines. Real Madrid have not won at Sevilla since May 2015 as Zidane’s side have recorded a draw and two defeats in their last 3 matches.





This have prompted Zidane to expect a tough challenge from the 8th position Rojiblancos side. "When we are playing against a team with a lot on the line, we have to make a good start," he added. "At home, they will try to pressure us. “We have to do things well right from the start. The longer we do things well, the better chance we have of getting something out of the game."



