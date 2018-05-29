

'Vote for me in 2019, and you will all be driving Mercedes Benz, instead of Keke NAPEP'

Taraba State Governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, on Tuesday solicited support from the youths for his second term bid. He asked them to re-elect him in next year’s poll, promising he would make them millionaires.He spoke during his third year anniversary and Democracy Day celebration held at the Jolly Nyame stadium Jalingo.“I want you (the youth) to go out during the election and re-elect us. I will empower you to be millionaires; you will be exporting milk and meat; you will be driving Mercedes Benz, instead of Keke NAPEP,” he said.The governor said, in 2015 when he came on board, there was a wailing army of unemployed youth that were doing nothing“Today, over 3000 youths have been employed and thousands empowered through the Rescue Mission’s skills acquisition programme.“Those empowered are now self-reliant and have become employers of labour. The story of one Aisha is a good example. She was empowered; she later employed a widow and five other persons and her business is still running.”“When you elected me in 2015, you did not know me well. Now, you know who Ishaku is; now, you know who DDI is, who Daram Dam Dam is, because of what I have done for you,” he said.Governor Ishaku, who said his administration has done well in the last three years, assured Taraba people he will fulfill all his campaign promises in the remaining year.He said, apart from tourism, he has achieved tremendously in all other sectors, including agriculture, education, health and infrastructure, adding that the Nigerian Medical Association gave him award because of the hospital he built in Wukari and the ongoing reconstruction of the hospitals in Bambur and Gembu.He noted there was no remarkable achievement in the state’s tourism sector, despite having the most potential, because of insecurity in the country and the fact that the Mambilla Hydroelectric Dam project has not been completed.“Some Germans came to invest in tourism in the State, on getting to the mountain in Gembu, they were crazy. But upon hearing news of attacks and killings, they all left,” he said, and added: “if you had given me more peace, the developments would have been more.”His deputy, Haruna Manu, said the Ishaku administration, through its Rescue Agenda, has delivered on all its campaign promises.Manu thanked all Tarabans who voted for them in 2015 and solicited for continuous support.