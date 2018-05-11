Pastor Jamiu Ishola Kolawole of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for stealing the sum of N9m from his tenant, Dr. Emeka Ugwunze, in Lagos

The 60-year-old pastor was sentenced on Tuesday by Magistrate O.A. Adedayo of the Ogba Magistrates court.





The convict was the resident pastor of the RCCG, Ikosi Paris, Ketu District, before he committed the fraud.





His trial started sometime in 2016 after he approached the victim, Dr. Ugwunze who was his tenant and defrauded him of the said amount of money under false pretence.





The parties negotiated for the house for N20m and the victim paid him N9m to effect the balance at an agreed period. He convinced the victim that he wanted to sell the house to him because he had assisted him in the past.





To prove authenticity of the deal, the pastor handed him all the house documents except for the deed of agreement which he promised to process upon receipt of the full payment.





However, he disappeared after he obtained the initial payment. The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested, then dragged to court.





Magistrate O.A. Adedayo. the presiding judge found Pastor Kolawole guilty and sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment.





Meanwhile, it was gathered that Pastor Kolawole is still facing another criminal charge before another court in Lagos for forgery. He was said to have forged the medical report of the Gbagada General Hospital to mislead the court that he was sick.