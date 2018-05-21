A leading Pentecostal church in the country, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has issued a directive compelling members intending to get married to subject themselves to what it called: “genital test.”The directive, the church said, was intended as a measure against “the recurrence of cases of marital crises resulting from falsehood, especially in the case of undeclared or unconfessed reproductive/genital status.”The church’s directive is contained in a document dated May 10, 2018, signed by Pator J. F. Odeola for the General Overseer.The document labelled “memo,” from Assistant General Overseer (Admin & Personnnel), with reference: RCCG/PERS/IFO/AD/MENO/10/05/2018, has as subject: Directive on pre-marital examination.The “memo” reads: “Calvary greetings in Jesus’ name.“The Mission Authority has observed the recurrence of cases of marital crises resulting from falsehood, especially in the case of undeclared or unconfessed reproductive/genital status.“We have the directive of the General Overseer to instruct the entire Mission’s outpost that forthwith, pre-marital medical examination for intending couples should also include genital test.“Further, Provinces are requested to register with particular (trusted) government approved hospital for the various pre-marital examinations for intending couples.“Remain blessed in this season of songs and victory in Jesus’ name, amen.”