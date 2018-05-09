Two midwives and a nurse abducted By the Abu Musab Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram at Rann, in Kala Belge local government area of Borno State, northeast, Nigeria have written to President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Kashim Shettima, the UNICEF and the International Committee of Red Cross, ICRC, to rescue them from captivity.





In a letter, hand written, sent to Mr. Ahmed Salkida on Tuesday, the trio said, ”We are pleading and begging with heavy hearts to our humble president Muhammadu Buhari to hear our cry for mercy and look into our situation and vindicate us from this captivity,”





Also, a message for the Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima reads: “To our Excellency Governor Kashima Shettima, the local Government Councils and the entire people of our dear nations to hear our cry and help us in anyway and get us out of here so that we can be reunited with our families.”





“To our able organisations, please hear our cry for mercy. We are really helpless and hopeless, please rescue us and vindicate us, our families need us back and the entire nation at large,” the letter added.





The three health workers — Mrs. Alice Loksha Ngaddah, a nurse and mother of two; Hauwa Mohammed Liman (midwife) and Saifura Husseini Ahmed (midwife), said, “With heartfelt gratitude, we wish to extent our warm greetings to our dear families, relations and the entire people of our nation. We are the Nurse/Midwives that were captured by Junudul Khalifa under Abu Musab Albarnawi.”