The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called on Nigerians to support Muslims across the country as they commence the spiritual activities lined up for the holy month of Ramadan.According to Obaseki, “the holy month is a period of fasting and deep spiritual reflection and a period to deepen the love for one another.“I call on Nigerians of all faiths and religious convictions to support Muslims in their midst as they carry out these activities and urge Muslims to pray for the nation’s unity.”The Governor noted that “the holy month affords Muslims the opportunity to back with prayers, the nation’s collective aspiration to join the league of developed countries; in which everyone can realise their dreams.”He maintained that despite the challenges that the country faces, “Nigerians are still among the most creative, enterprising and forward-looking people in the world.”He assured that his administration is committed to purposeful leadership that will put in place enduring infrastructure to assist all Edo people and residents to achieve their goals.He further said that he “looks forward to the gains of the holy month, which includes good deeds, such as love, tolerance, charity, moderation, consideration for the weak amongst us, and faith in prayers, several months after the spiritual activities.”