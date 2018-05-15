The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has enjoined Muslims in the country to look out for the crescent after sunset tomorrow to commence 1439 A.H Ramadan fast.The Sultan also urged them to pray for the nation and maximise the benefits and blessings of the holy month.A statement signed by Prof. Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary-General of the Muslim apex body, said: “Following the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee, NMSC, the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1439 AH immediately after sunset on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1439 AH.“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence would declare Thursday, May 17, 2017 as the first day of Ramadan. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Friday, May 18, 2018 automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1439 AH.“The council enjoined Muslims all over the country to expect the announcement of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the commencement of the 1439 AH Ramadan fast soon.”The statement also said members of the NMSC who can be contacted for information and clarification include, Sheikh Tahir Bauchi on 08032103733, 08033058201; Sheikh Kabirullah Kabara on 08035537382; Sheikh Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory 08023126335; Mallam Simwal Usman Jibrin on 08033140010; Sheikh Salihu Yaaqub on 07032558231; Dr. Ganiyy Agbaje 08028327463, 08057752980; among others.Fasting in month of Ramadan is one of the pillars of Islam and obligatory upon every Muslim as enshrined in the Holy Quran (Al-Baqarah 2:183-185).