The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has urged the Lagos State Government to provide land for National Housing Programme in the state.The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Fashola made the call at the 2018 Ramadan Lecture of the Lagos branch of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria.The minister said the President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration was working towards making life more meaningful for Nigerians through carefully designed programmes and projects.According to him, the National Housing Programme is one of the Federal Government’s efforts to address the country’s housing deficit.He said, “Over 30 states have provided land for the housing programme and work has started in the states. We are appealing to the Lagos State Government to do same in Lagos.”Fashola also said Buhari had approved the construction and reconstruction of roads, including the Lagos-Abeokuta road, Lagos-Ibadan road, as well as the Ikorodu -Shagamu road.According to him, the roads would aid effective transport in the areas.He added that the ministry was working hard to improve power supply and make prepaid meters available to Nigerians.The National Chairman, ADS, Alhaji Femi Okunnu, urged the state government to exempt missionary schools from paying tax, as well as paying Land Use Charge.