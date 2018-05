The General Overseer of the Evangelical Outreach Ministries International, Prophet Isa El-Buba, has revealed why Nigerians seeking to contest in the upcoming general election with President Buhari should thread with care.

El-Buba gave the warning during an interview with journalists in Jos while reacting to the continued detention of the former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, by the EFCC.





El-Buba said as Nigerians prepare for the 2019 general election, they should expect mass arrest.





“The continued detention of Jang without trial is jungle justice. One thing I know about Jang is that he can fight injustice and oppression. The Bible is very clear; a government that establishes itself on the seat of righteousness and justice will live.