The General Overseer of the Evangelical Outreach Ministries International, Prophet Isa El-Buba, has revealed why Nigerians seeking to contest in the upcoming general election with President Buhari should thread with care.

El-Buba gave the warning during an interview with journalists in Jos while reacting to the continued detention of the former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, by the EFCC.





El-Buba said as Nigerians prepare for the 2019 general election, they should expect mass arrest.





“The continued detention of Jang without trial is jungle justice. One thing I know about Jang is that he can fight injustice and oppression. The Bible is very clear; a government that establishes itself on the seat of righteousness and justice will live.





“But a government that establishes itself on injustice and unrighteousness will be taken off and this is what we are going to see. As we prepare for the 2019 elections, Nigerians should expect mass arrest. Anybody seeking election should be ready for arrest.” He said.